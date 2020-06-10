The city witnessed the death of the first cop from COVID-19 when 56-year-old sub-inspector Balbeer Singh passed away on Tuesday at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Hospital here.

The deceased sub-inspector was currently posted as in-charge of Fatehullapur Police Chowki of Lisari Gate Police Station. As soon as he tested positive of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Police Chowki has been closed and the entire police staff posted there is quarantined.

This is the 39th death due to COVID in the district while the total number of positive cases is now 536. So far, a total of 39 COVID positive cases from the police and paramilitary forces have been reported in the district but this, unfortunately, is the first loss of life.

SI Balbeer Singh was admitted to a private hospital here with the symptoms of Corona early morning on Tuesday. He had a high fever and respiratory problems due to which his COVID test was done. When he tested positive, he was immediately shifted to the COVID ward of LLRM Medical College here on Tuesday afternoon.

His condition, however, deteriorated considering which the higher officials had even reserved a bed for him at Medanta Hospital. But the doctors did not give permission to shift him from here in view of his critical condition. Later in the night, he lost the battle of his life.

His family members were immediately informed. The family arrived from Moradabad after which the last rites were performed at Suraj Kund Cremation Ground.

IG Meerut Range Praveen Kumar expressed condolences to the bereaved family and also tweeted about the unfortunate death of SI Balbeer Singh. He also assured the family every possible help by the Police department and said that the department stands with them at this time of grief.

Balbeer Singh was a resident of Village Govindpur of Swar area in district Rampur. Currently, he was residing in the K Block of Shastri Nagar locality of Meerut. He was staying here alone as his family lives in Moradabad.