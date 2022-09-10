Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Shri Tanot Mandir Complex in Jaisalmer

On Saturday, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for border tourism development work at the Shri Tanot temple complex adjacent to India-Pakistan international border, which lies around 120 km from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

As part of his two-day visit to Rajasthan, Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the project. He reached Jaisalmer on Friday evening.

Tanot Mandir Complex Project is started by the Union Ministry of Tourism, under the Border Tourism Development Program.

Taking to a microblogging site, Amit Shah added, “The whole country is proud of the bravery of Indian Army and BSF in Jaisalmer in 1965 and 1971 wars. Paid tribute on behalf of a grateful nation by paying homage to the brave sacrificers who laid down their lives for the security of the borders on the ‘Tanot Vijay Stambh’. The nation will always be indebted to you for your sacrifice and sacrifice.”

1965 व 1971 के युद्ध में जैसलमेर में भारतीय सेना व BSF के शौर्य पर पूरे देश को अभिमान है। ‘तनोट विजय स्तंभ’ पर सीमाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले वीर बलिदानियों को नमन कर कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से श्रद्धांजलि दी। आपके त्याग व बलिदान का देश सदैव ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/6ZbIOvKgAN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2022

Minister further added, “The historical Shri Maheshwari Tanot Rai Temple of Jaisalmer has a wonderful history. It is believed that Tanot Maa gives strength to the soldiers to fight against the enemies and protects the country in the war. After seeing Tanot Mata, he prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country and the countrymen.” जैसलमेर के ऐतिहासिक श्री मातेश्वरी तनोट राय मंदिर का अद्भुत इतिहास है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि तनोट माँ जवानों को दुश्मनों से लड़ने की शक्ति देती हैं और युद्ध में देश की रक्षा करती हैं। तनोट माता के दर्शन कर देश व देशवासियों के सुख-शांति व समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/DwynW6Wopm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2022

The government of India has approved Rs 17 crore 67 lakh for the Tanot Mandir Complex project. A waiting room, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, room for children and other necessary facilities will be developed under this project to promote tourism.

Ministry of Tourism will develop areas of Tanot and Jaisalmer adjoining the India-Pakistan border and increase employment opportunities in the border area.

Shah further added, “For the first time in the country, development is reaching the border areas under the leadership of Modi Ji. As a result of the visionary initiative of border tourism, not only is the standard of living of the people living in the border areas rising, but migration from here is stopping, which is also giving strength to the security of the area.

देश में पहली बार मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में विकास पहुँच रहा है। बॉर्डर टूरिज्म की दूरदर्शी पहल के फलस्वरूप न सिर्फ सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों का जीवनस्तर ऊपर उठ रहा है बल्कि यहाँ से पलायन रुक रहा है, जिससे क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा को भी बल मिल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/pMp9RHGh8W — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2022

Director General Border Security Force Pankaj Kumar Singh, Additional Director General (Western Command) P. Ramashastri, Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) David Lalringa, Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Tourism Gyan Bhushan and other officers also marked their presence at the event.

In the 1965 India-Pakistan War, thousands of bomb shells were dropped by Pakistan in the Tanot Rai Mata Temple Complex but none of them was detonated by the miracle of Tanot Mata.

Since 1965, the BSF is taking charge of the worship and arrangement of this temple. The BSF operates this temple through trust and every morning and evening Mata’s ‘Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya’ are organized in which thousands of devotees come from different states of the country.