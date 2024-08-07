Should employees forego their dues in economic superpower, Akhilesh asks govt

Samajwadi Party President and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government’s claim of becoming a ‘global economic superpower’ means the employees should not even get the money entitled to them.

“The Central government’s refusal to pay 18 months’ DA arrears to the Central employees is in a way a denial of ‘government guarantee’,” he said.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the SP chief said the government should tell the public where the money generated through the constantly increasing GST collection in the trillion dollar economy is going.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said there is money for ships worth billions and leaking buildings, but not for the employees who actually run the government.

“On the one hand, increase in inflation and on the other, non-payment of dearness allowance is a double blow to employees with limited income. When household worries dominate the mind, work efficiency will be affected, due to which the government will have to suffer the consequences. The BJP would contest elections anyway whether they work or not and do not pay proper salaries to those who work,” he said.

Yadav slammed the BJP government for not being friendly to the elderly, whose medical expenses are increasing but not pensions. “Now, does the government want senior citizens to go on a ‘fast for pension’? In any case, the BJP has insulted the senior citizens by stopping the railway concessions,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member said, “The BJP government has an expertise in spreading inequality and promoting economic exploitation. Its economic policies pave the way for the promotion of the rich and exploitation of especially the middle class families. Due to the policies of the BJP government, unemployment is increasing in the country and industries are closing down. There are layoffs in jobs. Recruitment in government departments is closed. Vacancies are increasing in big establishments like Railways,” he pointed out.

The SP president further said that the BJP government harassed all sections of society. People suffering from inflation and corruption want to get rid of the BJP as soon as possible. Its policies are anti-farmer, youth, employees and businessmen. This government did not spare anyone during its ten-year rule. It has cheated everyone, he added.