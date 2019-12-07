The father of the Unnao rape survivor, who died late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after being set on fire by the accused, has demanded death for the culprits.

He requested for the men either to be hanged or shot dead while referring to the encounter killings of four accused in Telangana gangrape and murder case.

“All I want from the government and the authorities is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad. I am not greedy. I don’t want any house to be made. I don’t want anything else,” the father was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The victim’s brother said that she told him that she wanted “to see the men dead”.

“My sister said, ‘please save me, I want to see them dead’. I said we will save you. But we couldn’t. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less. That’s all we wish for,” he said.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked and died of cardiac arrest late on Friday.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five men accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to a local court for a hearing on the matter.

The men took her outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

The 20-year-old victim ran for a kilometre with 90 per cent burns, in intense pain, crying for help and assistance. She was on the way to the Rae Bareli court when she was attacked and set on fire. As per reports, after the incident with burn injuries, she took a bystander’s mobile phone and called the emergency help number and police herself.

As her condition worsened, the Unnao rape victim was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening.