Shoolini University announces 100 pc fee waiver for Himachal students scoring above 90 pc marks

Shoolini University, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), has announced a 100 per cent fee waiver for students from Himachal who secure over 90 percent marks in their qualifying examinations.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said, “Reinforcing its commitment to regional empowerment, Shoolini University gives special preference to students from Himachal Pradesh, opening up world-class opportunities for local youth. To encourage academic excellence, we are offering a full fee waiver to Himachali students scoring above 90 per cent in their qualifying exams.”

Highlighting the university’s global standing, Prof Khosla said Shoolini has been ranked the No. 1 private university in India by both the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 and QS World University Rankings 2025. Climbing 200 positions in the QS rankings, the university now holds a global rank of 587, making it the highest-ranked private Indian university ever.

Shoolini also leads all private institutions in India for Research Quality and International Outlook in THE rankings, he added.

On the national front, Shoolini University is ranked among India’s top 15 higher education institutions including both public and private universities—and holds an A+ accreditation from NAAC with a CGPA of 3.33. It is also a national leader in patent filings, with over 1,500 patents to its credit and an H-index exceeding 115—among the highest for young Indian universities.

Prof Khosla emphasized the university’s 100 per cent placement record in key programs such as MBA, BTech (CSE), Hotel Management, and Media and Communications. Renowned companies including IBM, Deloitte, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Accenture, Genpact, and Cipla regularly recruit from the campus.

With over 250 international collaborations across 28 countries, Shoolini offers dual-degree programs with institutions like the University of Melbourne and Royal Holloway, University of London. Students also benefit from study abroad pathways, global internships, and exchange programs.

Cutting-edge centers such as the AI and XR Research Centre, various Centers of Excellence, and industry collaborations with IBM, Microsoft, Bosch, and Ikigai Labs further enhance Shoolini’s future-focused academic environment.

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University has emerged as a beacon of quality education in India. With a strong focus on academic excellence, advanced research, and inclusive access, particularly for students from Himachal Pradesh—the university is redefining higher education from the heart of the Himalayas.

Guided by visionary leadership and faculty drawn from top institutions like Oxford, IITs, and the University of California, Shoolini continues to transform lives through education.