Dr Gaurav Sharma of Shoolini University, Solan in Himachal Pradesh has been recognised as a highly cited researcher for year 2020 by Clarivate Analytics of Web of Science Group.

The list of highly cited researchers from the Web of Science Group identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant broad influence, reflected through their publication of multiple papers and have been frequently cited by their peers during the last decade.

Dr Sharma is only among 20 researchers from India in the total list of 6167 top scientists from across the world.

Dr Sharma’s research activity started in 2009 at Shoolini University as master of philosophy student, and then he continued his research work as PhD student. He is working on the preparation and characterization of diverse multifunctional nanomaterials and their composites, specially focused for their potential applications in environmental remediation and biological field.

Researchers are selected for their exceptional influence and performance in one or more of 21 fields or across several fields. Dr Gaurav Sharma has been awarded highly cited researcher in across field category. The number of researchers selected in each field is based on the square root of the population of authors listed in the field’s highly cited papers. The number of those with cross-field influence is determined by finding those who have influence equivalent to those identified in the 21 fields.

For the Highly Cited Researchers 2020 analysis, the papers surveyed were those published and cited during 2009-2019 and which at the end of 2019 ranked in the top one percent by citations for their field and year.

Dr Gaurav Sharma’s achievement has been hailed by Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Professor P K Khosla, who described it as a “very proud moment for the university which has been laying special emphasis on research”.