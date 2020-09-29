Senior IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh, Special DG Purushottam Sharma was today removed from his post of Director Prosecution with immediate effect after a video went viral showing Sharma thrashing and abusing his wife in his official residence here after she accused him of having an extramarital affair with a married woman.

The video shows Sharma punching and throwing his wife down on the floor at least twice in the presence of two servants.

Sharma and his wife, Priya, are also seen arguing and shouting at each other with accusations and abuses.

Sharma is also seen accusing his wife of stabbing him with a knife, to which Priya Sharma says it was a scissor.

She goes on to say that she did it in self-defence and that she should keep pepper spray too.

The state home department issued orders removing Sharma from his post with immediate effect and directing him to report to the home department at the state secretariat.

Sharma is an MP cadre IPS officer of the 1986 batch. He is a Special Director General of Police and was posted as Director, Public Prosecution.

According to some media reports, Purushottam Sharma’s son, who is an Income Tax deputy commissioner, lodged a complaint against his father with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Sharma said in the matter that he knew his son had lodged a complaint against him.

He also said it was his matter and he was facing it knowing that he would have to suffer what he had to.

“After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation to her family – to save its reputation. They are going around ruining the family’s image…,” Sharma said.

Sources said Sharma and his wife have had strained relations for several years but the latest flareup turned ugly after Priya Sharma claimed to have caught Purushottam Sharma red-handed at a local TV anchor’s house in Bhopal.

A separate video and audio clip of that altercation between Priya Sharma, Purushottam Sharma and the woman, whom some media reports identified as Monika Rajput, have been circulating since Sunday night.

Media reports said Monika Rajput is married and works as a newsreader in IND24 news channel at Bhopal. Purushottam Sharma’s name had also cropped up in the scandalous ‘honey trap’, which was exposed during the Kamal Nathled Congress state government in MP.