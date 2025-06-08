Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit VKSA sites in Telangana on June 9

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” (VKSA) programme sites in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday.

The visit intends to facilitate interaction with farmers and provide strategic guidance to enhance the campaign’s impact, an official release said.

Advertisement

During the visit, the minister will interact with the farmers in Mansanpally and Ramachandraguda villages of the district.

Advertisement

About 1500 farmers and farm women from across Telangana are expected to participate in the scientist-farmer interaction session to gain insights into sustainable practices, improved technologies, and integrated approaches to agriculture and aquaculture, it said.

An exhibition will also be organised to showcase innovations and products by Telangana KVKs and ICAR institutes of Hyderabad.

The Minister will also visit ICAR – Indian Institute of Millet Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad to lay the foundation stone for the upcoming facilities, visit various facilities and tree plantation, it said.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)’s on-going nationwide outreach initiative “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA)” aims to bridge the gap between agricultural research and grassroots practices by directly connecting scientific advancements with farmers, thereby contributing to the realisation of the ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ vision.

The initiative was launched from May 29 and will conclude on June 12, an official release issued here said.

Under ICAR’s guidance, ICAR-ATARI, Zone X, Hyderabad, has been entrusted with coordinating the VKSA campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, it said.

The campaign is being implemented through the collective efforts of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR Institutes, regional research centres, and State Agricultural Universities, in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries of the respective states.