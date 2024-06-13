Shivraj Chouhan to give impetus to ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reviewed various schemes of the ministry and directed officials to take strong steps to strengthen Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He said the target of three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ is like a dream for him and called upon everyone to work towards achieving the target before the three-year deadline.

Mr Chouhan said he will soon hold a meeting of state rural development ministers to give an impetus to the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative and discuss with state chief ministers to sort out issues, if any.

He also appreciated the efforts under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), and stressed the need for strengthening branding and marketing efforts for sale of products made by women SHGs.

Mr Chouhan observed that these women, once considered ‘unbankable’ are the ‘Lakhpatis of Tomorrow’ and SHGs are well poised to solve the decadal problem of rural credit – a true example of women-led development.

The minister was informed that during FY 2023-24, banks disbursed credit worth Rs 2,06,636 crore to over 56 lakh women SHGs.

Reviewing the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)’, the minister observed that the scheme has been instrumental in changing the face of rural India and needs to be carried forward for facilitating the attainment of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He directed that efforts should be oriented towards facilitating connectivity of 100 per cent rural habitations with all-weather roads. He appreciated the new measures taken for quality assurance of rural roads and desired that these be enhanced at all levels.

Mr Chouhan called for more coordination with states for improving rural road maintenance in their entire design life. He directed the officials to take further measures for strengthening the involvement of public representatives in the programme.