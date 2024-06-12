Shivraj Chouhan discusses 100-day agriculture action plan with officials

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday discussed in detail with senior officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department the 100-day agriculture action plan, as per ‘sankalp’ (pledge) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told the officials that they should focus their entire attention on farmer-oriented work so that work can be done speedily.

The minister, while understanding all the aspects of the departmental action plan for the first 100 days in the third term of the Modi government, directed officials to take strong steps to strengthen the country’s agriculture sector and to reduce the pain and suffering of farmers.

Advertisement

He said the availability of quality fertilizers, seeds and other inputs to farmers should be ensured on a priority basis. The minister said the farmers should not face any problem in this regard and special care should be taken on this.

Mr Chouhan emphasised that agricultural production and productivity should increase in the country, and a concrete action plan devised so that India can export quality agricultural products to other countries of the world as per their needs besides fulfilling its domestic needs. In the meeting, senior officials gave presentations of department-wise schemes.