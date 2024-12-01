Shiv Sena (UBT) demands President’s rule in Maharashtra amid delay in govt formation

As the suspense over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues more than a week after the assembly election results, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the delay in government formation despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a huge majority.

“It has been 10 days, they have a huge majority… BJP themselves have a majority, but they haven’t formed the government yet… What is happening? Bawankule is announcing that on the 5th, the oath-taking ceremony will take place. Is he the governor?… The governor should propose the President’s rule here,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, holding him responsible for enabling a government to rule Maharashtra that was “constitutionally wrong.”

“In Maharashtra, such a government was in power that was wrong as per the Constitution, with the support of the Supreme Court. DY Chandrachud is responsible for this,” he said.

Raut’s scathing remarks and demand for President’s rule came amid speculations of a rift among the Mahayuti alliance partners over government formation.

Even after achieving a thumping majority, the alliance has yet to announce the name of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister.

However, BJP State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule has announced the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government but did not reveal who will take the oath as the Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has gone into isolation at his native village in the Satara district after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is being said that Shinde is down with high fever, and his doctors have advised him to rest. However, many attribute his absence to his displeasure over the government formation formula proposed by the BJP.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena has 57 MLAs and is the second-largest constituent of the Mahayuti after the BJP, which has 132 MLAs. Ajit Pawar’s NCP, with 41 MLAs, is also part of the Mahayuti. Even if Shinde decides to sit out of the government, the BJP will still have a comfortable majority with the NCP.