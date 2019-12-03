A Shiv Sena member today sought a reply from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of alleged refund of Rs 40,000 crore given by the Centre to Maharashtra for various development projects including the bullet train.

“It was alleged that the fund was returned without spending by the hastily formed government under Devendra Fadnavis for 80 hours,” Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Raising the issue, he said this information was shared by none less than BJP member and former minister Ananth Kumar Hegde thrice in the media.

He said quoting Hegde’s media claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking majority to “protect” Rs40,000 crore central funds under the Chief Minister’s control from being “misused.”

In a shocking statement, Karnataka BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday revealed why Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra Chief Minister for merely 80 hours even as the party knew that it did not have the majority to form the government. While campaigning in Yallapor in his Uttara Kannada constituency for by-polls last week, Hedge made the startling claim that Fadnavis’ sudden swearing-in as the chief minister was a “drama” to protect Rs 40,000 crore in central funds and return it safely to the Government.

Raut sought a reply from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to whether such a thing took place or not. Devendra Fadnavis has already dismissed Hegde’s claim as “absolutely wrong”, asserting that nothing of that sort happened.