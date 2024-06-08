Shiv Sena demands ministerial berth for Eknath Shinde’s son

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi government, Shiv Sena, the third largest constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after TDP and JDU, on Saturday demanded ministerial position for its chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

Speaking to a news agency, Shinde Sena leader and newly elected MP from Tahne Lok Sabha Seat, Naresh Mhaske said, “Although he is the son of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, he (Shrikant Shinde) has worked for the people. He has been elected as an MP for the third time… All our leaders are demanding that Shrikant Shinde must get a ministerial position…”

Mhaske also claimed that two MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with them.

Advertisement

“Two MPs contacted us… They (Shiv Sena UBT) have left the fundamental elements of Shiv Sena. They distributed lakhs of rupees to the particular religion to get their votes. They went to the Masjid and told the people that their religion is in danger to get their votes…,” he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi failed to lead his party BJP to a majority but his coalition NDA crossed the magic numbers required to form the government.

The BJP won 240 seats, which means Modi will rely on smaller allies, particularly Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP (16 seats), Nitish Kumar’s JDU (12 seats) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena (7 seats).

Modi will take oath as PM for the third consecutive term in a glittering swearing-in ceremony on June 9. However, even before the swearing in, allies have started putting pressure on the BJP over ministerial births.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar’s JDU is eying Railway Ministry and Junior minister role in big ticket ministries such as finance. Similarly, the TDP is said to have asked for the crucial Speaker’s post along with other ministerial births.