Shinde-led Sena will merge with BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated in Mumbai on Monday that the Deputy CM Eklnath Shinde-led Shiv Sena would merge with the BJP shortly.

“One day, not a single MLA from Eknath Shinde’s party will be elected. The picture would have completely changed by 2029. BJP and Eknath Shinde will not be together in the future. Eknath Shinde has outlived his utility. He also knows this and his people also know it. Shinde’s party will either merge with the BJP or a large group from that party will join the BJP under the leadership of a leader from Konkan. You write this down on stamp paper. I will sign it for you,” Raut told media persons.

“Those who are leaving the party are office bearers. We (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) have called for a meeting in the next two days. We are going to give new responsibilities to some people. We are not people who get tired. Let those who are leaving go away. They are under pressure using power and money. There are some difficulties. Old cases are being raked up against our men. Some people’s minds have become weak. There are some who do not have the will to fight,” Raut said while replying to questions about ‘Operation Tiger’, which is reportedly being masterminded by Shinde.

He said the BJP-led Mahayuti achieved a resounding success in the Maharashtra assembly elections but even after coming to power in the state, there is constant discontent in the alliance due to some reason or the other. “Political squabbles continue among the three constituent parties of the Mahayuti for one reason or the other. Also, the dispute over the guardian ministership has not been resolved yet,” Raut said.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde’s son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, stated that the ‘Operation Tiger’ strategy, aimed at strengthening the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, would continue.

Shrikant Shinde also addressed the controversy surrounding “dinner diplomacy” where Aaditya Thackeray advised their MLAs and MPs not to attend social gatherings called by the Shinde-led Sena. He claimed that despite these directives, many leaders chose to attend such events due to the strong personal and political ties they share with his party.

Shrikant Shinde stated that Thackeray-led Sena leaders should introspect about why their members are leaving them.