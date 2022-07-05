Shinde Group seeks disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray

Bharat Gogawale, the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday.

However, as a sign of respect for Balasaeb Thackeray, the notice has not been issued to Worli MLA and ex-Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Prior to the Speaker’s election and the House trust vote, Shinde and his group had cautioned the Shiv Sena MLAs that they could face action for defying Gogawale’s whip — as both sides are attempting to exercise their authority over the 56-year-old party.

Shinde made it clear that he was the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader and Gogawale was the party’s Chief Whip, and those who violated their Whip would face action.

On Sunday and Monday, the Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu and Shinde Group’s Gogawale had issued separate Whips to both sides to vote as per their directives or face disqualification.

However, the Shinde Group faction had defied Prabhu’s whip and the government cleared both the major tests — July 3 Speaker election and July 4 vote of confidence — smoothly on the expected lines.

The next round is likely to unfold after the Supreme Court hearing in the matter scheduled on July 11.