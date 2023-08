A breather for those availing public transport as Kalka-Chandigarh National Highway-5 was opened for buses on Wednesday after almost seven days.

Ever since the highway was closed on 2 August owing to landslide at Chakki Mor between Parwanoo and Dharmapur, those traveling in buses had to take a longer route via Nahan.

The police control room confirmed that the road has been made through for the plying of buses, as on Tuesday it had been opened for Light Motor Vehicles.

