Another drug firm has inked a pact with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) for the mass scale production of Sputnik V Vaccine in India, as per reports.

Shilpa Medicare Limited’s whole owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals (SBPL) has entered into a 3-year definitive agreement with Reddy’s for production-supply for Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka.

The information was verified by Sputnik V via its official Twitter handle.

“Another Indian company joins the effort to ramp #SputnikV manufacturing capacity. India’s Shilpa Medicare will produce 50 mln doses of #SputnikV in the next 12 months. It will also explore the possibility to produce single-shot Sputnik Light,” the Russian vaccine’s Twitter handle tweeted quoting a media report.

As per the reports, the targeted production Shilpa Medicare of the dual vector Sputnik V for the next 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund for clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in geographies including India.

Dr Reddy’s will facilitate the transfer of the Sputnik technology to SBPL.

Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for the manufacture of the vaccine, while DRL will take care of distribution and marketing.