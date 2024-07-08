Shia-Sunni sect leaders ask Muslims in J&K to maintain harmony during Muharram

A Shia-Sunni coordination committee meeting on Monday in Srinagar urged the Imams, preachers and scholars of both sects to play a constructive role in maintaining unity and harmony among all the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir especially during the ongoing Muharram.

The meeting to foster unity among the two sects was held at Mirwaiz Manzil at Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar, under the patronage of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir, on the commencement of Muharram.

Prominent scholars of leading religious organisations and sects of the valley, as well as civil society members, participated in the meeting.

The participants appreciated Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq’s efforts in fostering unity among the “Ummah”.

The meeting stressed the importance of unity and brotherhood and respect for each other, and constant dialogue among the various sects.

It was agreed that altercations and one-upmanship among the various schools of thought are detrimental to the growth of Islam. As such, the meeting urged all Shia and Sunni organisations, scholars, preachers, speakers, and imams to play a constructive role in maintaining unity and harmony among all the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, especially as the sacred days of Muharram commence.

The members asked them to consciously refrain from making statements or comments from the pulpit, on social media, and other media, and from public platforms that lead to divisiveness and encourage miscreants and elements opposed to unity to succeed.

This meeting appreciated the efforts of the Majlis-e-Ulema patron, Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, for playing a leading role in fostering unity and taking everyone along. Despite being kept under continued house arrest for more than four years and repeatedly detained at home since then, he is always trying his best, in spite of restrictions and hurdles, to forge unity among the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.