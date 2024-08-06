Sheikh Hasina stays back in India; her plane departs

In the wake of intense political unrest in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge in India after resigning as prime minister of the neighbouring country amid violent protests.

Although her aircraft has taken off from Hindon Air Base, the former Bangladesh prime minister has chosen to remain in India for the time being. The Indian government is providing her with all necessary support while she plans her next course of action.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar convened an all-party meeting in Parliament to brief on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh and its implications for the region.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Jaishankar detailed the unfolding events in Dhaka and outlined India’s strategic response to them.

He, on behalf of the government, assured of all precautions to be taken to safeguard Indian interests and its citizens including about 20,000 Indian nationals staying in the neighbouring country. Of these, 8,000 have already been evacuated as the Indian High Commission in Dhaka remained operational there.

The political turmoil in Bangladesh, sparked by student-led protests against the quota system for government jobs, has culminated into a broader anti-government movement. After Hasina’s resignation and subsequent departure from Dhaka, the Bangladeshi military announced the formation of an interim government. Reports suggest that the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government.