‘She didn’t feel any shame…’: BJP steps up attack on Kejriwal’s wife

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after she read out a message from her jailed husband.

BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari said that Sunita Kejriwal didn’t feel any shame while giving an interview sitting on CM’s chair.

“Sunita Kejriwal gave an interview yesterday by sitting on the CM’s chair, she too didn’t feel any shame…There is a discussion going on in the country that ED and CBI are doing good work. A few people – the corrupt – also badmouth him. Before 2014, ED and CBI didn’t work like this. Because before 2014, the Congress government didn’t give that power to the agencies as they had to protect corruption across the party…After 2014, the government has changed. Narendra Modi has set a new record. Be it any agency, they have been given a free hand,” Tiwari said. Taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari further said that his arrest story will be titled ‘Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak’. “If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal…you will think of a story which will be titled ‘Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak’…The only thing Arvind Kejriwal worries about is how he will start living in a ‘Rajmahal’ at the earliest.” he added. Earlier on Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal released a video statement in which she read out the jailed CM’s message to his party workers and people of Delhi.

“My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me,” Mrs Kejriwal quoted her jailed husband.

She further called upon the people of the country to identify the forces that were trying to weaken India and defeat them. “There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them…Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise…,” she added. In the message, Kejriwal also asked his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers not to hate BJP workers. “They are our brothers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP has stepped up its protests against Kejriwal’s arrest. The party will hold a candle march in the national capital in support of its chief.

Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28. He was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam in the now- scrapped Delhi excise policy.