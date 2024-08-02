Shambhu border blockade: SC asks Punjab, Haryana to suggest neutral names for committee

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Haryana and Punjab governments to suggest the names of neutral persons who can be included in a committee to negotiate with the farmers agitating at Shambhu border between the two states at Ambala since February 13, 2024, seeking statutory backing for the Minimum Support Price for their agriculture produce mainly what and rice.

Stating that it would welcome if both the states suggest the coming names, which can be from the agricultural experts, agriculture economist, bar, or even ex-judges, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice R Mahadevan emphasised the need to inspire confidence in the farmers and “if both the States do it, we will welcome it otherwise we will take the responsibility.”

“We want a very smooth beginning in terms of dialogue… please think of names… there are very good, very seasoned practical personalities in the country who have experience to their credit… and they know the ins and outs of the problem… please think of some neutral personality. It will inspire more confidence in the farmers,” the bench said.

Advertisement

Continuing its earlier July 24 order for maintaining status quo at Shambhu border, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 12, while asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh to suggest common names for the committee.

The top court was hearing an appeal by Haryana government against the July 10, 2024, Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing it to open the highway and clear the barricading within seven days on experimental basis.

On the last date of hearing, the top court had said that it was proposing to constitute some independent committee and asked both the States to suggest common names.

The bench had also observed that it’s more than a year now and the national highway can’t be blocked.

At the outset of the hearing today, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Haryana government told the bench that they are working on the order passed by the court on July 24 and sought a week’s time to complete it.

In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after farmers bodies announced that they would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.