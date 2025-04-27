Shahjahanpur gets India’s first night-landing airstrip for training of fighter planes

In a major boost to India’s defence and infrastructure capabilities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the newly-built 3.5-kilometer-long modern airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

This is the country’s first airstrip where Indian Air Force fighter jets will be able to conduct landings and take-offs both during the day and night. The facility will also serve as a practice ground for fighter planes, significantly strengthening operational readiness.

Advertisement

For enhanced security, around 250 CCTV cameras will be installed on both sides of the airstrip to ensure safe movement and enable immediate police action in case of any suspicious activities.

Advertisement

During his visit, CM Yogi made a major announcement regarding the expansion of the Ganga Expressway. He stated that the expressway would be extended from Prayagraj to Ghazipur, and another link would connect Meerut to Haridwar.

Additionally, plans are afoot to develop an industrial hub along the expressway in Shahjahanpur. This hub is expected to create thousands of job opportunities and infuse new energy into the local economy.

The chief minister said that the Ganga Expressway would be connected to Bundelkhand through a link expressway from Farrukhabad. This will accelerate the establishment of industrial units in Bundelkhand.

He expressed the confidence that the Ganga Expressway would be a milestone in the development of Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned that the construction of the expressway will be completed by November 2025.