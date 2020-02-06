Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Shaheen Bagh is being turned into a “breeding ground for suicide bombers plotting against the country from the national capital”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said: “This Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore. Suicide bombers are being raised here. A conspiracy is being planned against the country in the country’s capital.”

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier complained to the Election Commission against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of doing the election campaign in the guise of anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi.

In its complaint, the BJP also demanded from the EC that the expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against CAA must be added to the expenditure accounts of the respective AAP candidates. It supported its claim by saying that these are turning out to be proxy election campaigns in the guise of protests.

Another BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, had last month courted controversy by dubbing the Shaheen Bagh area as a ‘hub of treason’.

Earlier BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra in a controversial tweet termed the area as ‘mini-Pakistan’ for which the Election Commission had imposed a campaign ban on the leader for 48 hours.

Union state Minister Anurag Thakur had also triggered a controversy by prompting controversial sloganeering during an election campaign referring to Shaheen Bagh. While another BJP leader Parvesh Verma also made remarks on the area by saying that Delhi will face Kashmir like situation in Shaheen Bagh due to the protests.

In a video of the alleged incident, Verma was seen warning the voters that “Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets if Arvind Kejriwal returns to power” adding that this “has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits”.

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has emerged as an epicentre of the anti-CAA protest where the protesters are sitting since December 15 demanding the government to withdraw the law.

Two incidents of shooting have also been reported from the site.

The incidents happened after Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised “shoot the traitor” slogans during a public rally in Delhi.