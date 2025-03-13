Shah virtually inaugurates development projects worth Rs 150 cr in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 146 crore in Ahmedabad.

One of the key projects is the construction of a railway overbridge, about 1 km long, on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam railway track at Sanand-Chekhla-Kadi Road, with an investment of Rs 60 crore.

The minister emphasised that once the overbridge is completed, it will significantly enhance convenience for local residents in their daily commute.

He said the foundation stone has also been laid for the construction of a 4-lane bridge over the Narmada Canal on National Highway No. 147 at a cost of Rs. 36.30 crore, and a flyover bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway at Chharodi at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

He stated that all these development works will set new milestones of development in the four assembly constituencies of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr Shah said the state government has completed several development projects worth thousands of crores in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. In terms of infrastructure, Gujarat is currently in the first position across India.

He said that these infrastructure projects will enhance the convenience of local residents, improve connectivity, and provide a fresh boost to employment, industry, and business.

Mr Shah said the Government of India is going to build a state-of-the-art 500-bed hospital in Sanand. He mentioned that the Government of India has decided that this hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for all the citizens of Sanand and Bavla talukas.

He also said that several trust-run hospitals are being built in this area. Additionally, the Government of India is constructing a 300-bed government hospital in Kalol Taluka.

Mr Shah said that once all these hospitals are completed, every person will be able to access state-of-the-art healthcare facilities near his/her home.