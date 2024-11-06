Shah to address inaugural session of NIA’s ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the inaugural session of ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’ on Thursday in New Delhi, where senior officials from various agencies involved in counter terrorism initiatives will take part.

The two-day conference is being organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The emphasis will be on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism.

Discussions in the two-day conference will be held on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism probes, sharing of experiences and practices.

Challenges related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystems in various counter terrorism theatres across the country will be discussed during the conference.

Senior police officials from states and union territories, departments dealing with counter terror operations and other concerned agencies will attend the conference.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to root out the evil of terrorism by following a zero-tolerance policy against it.