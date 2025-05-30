Shah says special package for Pak shelling-hit families in Poonch soon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the central government will soon announce a separate rehabilitation package for families hit by cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops amid Operation Sindoor.

Interacting with victims of the recent shelling in the civilian areas of the border town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, he said by launching Operation Sindoor, India sent a “strong message that it will not tolerate any attack on innocent civilians or the Indian Armed Forces and every such attack will be responded to with more precision and accuracy”.

Advertisement

During his visit to Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region, the Home Minister said that during the ‘Operation Sandoor’ India targeted only the terror bases in Pakistan. But Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in J&K and Poonch suffered the most damage. For the first time, firing was done on the civilian areas of Poonch post independence.

Advertisement

The Home Minister took a first-hand assessment of damages caused to the properties and religious places in the border town by the Pakistani shelling. “The government will soon announce a separate package for the families of the hit families”, he said.

The entire world is condemning the attack on civilian areas by Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply by destroying nine Pakistani air bases and as a result, they had to come forward for a ceasefire.

“PM Modi has redefined India’s policy against terrorism by pledging that terror and trade cannot go together; terror and talks cannot go together and blood and water cannot flow together”. Whoever tries to harm us will be given a befitting and forceful response.

Shah met the families affected by cross-border shelling by Pakistan. He said “Pakistan carried out a highly condemnable attack on residential areas and religious places”.

He handed over government job appointment letters to kin of those killed in the Pakistan shelling. “We all know that compensation and government jobs cannot compensate for the damage that has been done to their lives. However, it is just to express the feelings of the Jammu and Kashmir government, Centre and people of India that we are with them”.

Shah visited shelling-hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara and offered obeisance. He also offered prayers at the Geeta Bhawan temple, and inspected the damage caused to the temple due to cross-border firing by Pakistan. He visited the Dungus locality where he interacted with local shopkeepers.

“I have come here to deliver a message that development of J&K will neither stop nor slow down”, he stressed.

Shah said that more than 9,500 bunkers were constructed in the border areas and these bunkers played a major role in protecting the lives of the people. More bunkers will be constructed by the central government to protect the people during any problem.

The Home Minister visited a formation where he lauded the BSF for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression and said over 118 enemy posts were destroyed and damaged in retaliatory action along the Jammu frontier.

During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’, he said the border guarding force had dismantled the enemy’s surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair.

He emphasised the BSF continues to serve as India’s first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.

On his arrival here last evening, the Home Minister chaired a review meeting for the upcoming Amarnath Pilgrimage and evaluated the security arrangements and preparedness meant for the pilgrims.

“Instructed to maintain the utmost vigilance and ensure the seamless completion of the sacred journey”, he wrote on X.

“Central govt and J&K administration will leave no stone unturned to facilitate the pilgrims with all necessary facilities”, he added.