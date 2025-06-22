Shah begins Chhattisgarh visit to boost anti-Maoist strategy and forensic infrastructure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Sunday, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to strengthening internal security and institutional infrastructure in one of India’s most left-wing extremism-affected states.

Upon his arrival in Raipur, Shah was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao.

His first official engagement was the foundation-laying ceremony for the Raipur campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and a new state forensic science laboratory at Nava Raipur.

The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for the campus, which will be developed by the Centre at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. Shah also virtually inaugurated the university’s temporary campus.

In the afternoon, the Home Minister will chair a closed-door security meeting at Hotel Mayfair in Nava Raipur with Directors General and Additional Directors General of Police from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing inter-state coordination in counter-Maoist operations. This will be followed by a high-level review session specifically addressing left-wing extremism in the Bastar region.

Later in the evening, from 6:30 to 8 PM, Shah is scheduled to lead a dedicated review meeting on anti-Naxal operations. The agenda includes a detailed assessment of the current operational status, strengthening of intelligence networks, inter-agency coordination, and the use of advanced technology to counter Maoist tactics. Senior officials from central and state forces are expected to participate.

On Monday, the Union Home Minister will travel to Narayanpur district, where he will visit the remote Abujhmad region to interact with local villagers and review security arrangements at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Irkabhatti. This outreach aims to boost the morale of deployed personnel and evaluate the progress of development initiatives in remote, conflict-prone zones.

Shah’s visit reflects the Centre’s multi-dimensional approach to tackling extremism through strengthened security cooperation, investment in forensic infrastructure, and deeper engagement with tribal communities across India’s central heartland.

Advertisement