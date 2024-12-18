Shah accuses Cong of distorting his ‘Ambedkar’ remarks; Kharge seeks his dismissal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha turned into a major controversy on Wednesday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanding his resignation and the minister accusing the grand old party of distorting his statement for vested political interests.

At a press conference, Kharge referred to the Home Minister’s remark in the Upper House that it had become a fashion to name ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar’ for furthering one’s political interests. This, he said, amounted to insulting the architect of the Constitution.

Hitting back, the Home Minister accused the Congress of being “anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation and anti-Constitution.” He said the main opposition party has been presenting facts about his speech in the Upper House in a distorted manner.

During the press conference, Kharge said, “Our demand is that Amit Shah should apologise. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even a little respect for Babasaheb, then he should dismiss Shah from his cabinet immediately.”

Attacking the BJP and RSS, the Congress President said, “BJP-RSS and their political ancestors have never respected the Constitution. Their political ancestors never accepted the Constitution, burnt its copies. These people did not even adopt the tricolor. If BJP and its leaders have respect for Ambedkar ji then they would never have said such things.”

Countering the Congress during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Shah said, “Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way and I condemn it… Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar, it is against reservation and the Constitution. Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By imposing Emergency, they violated all Constitutional values.”

“My statement in the Rajya Sabha was distorted and misrepresented to the public. The Congress party has a tendency to distort statements and create unnecessary uproar. They (Congress) previously edited a statement made by PM Modi and made it public. During the elections, my statement was also edited using AI technology and broadcast across the country,” the Home Minister said.

He said a discussion was held over the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“During this, we also held discussions over the country’s achievements in the last 75 years. It is obvious that parties and people will have a different point of view over different issues. But discussion should always be held based on facts,” Shah said.

Drawing a distinction in the way that BJP and Congress treat its national icons and heroes, the Home Minister said never in his dreams, he would disrespect the architect of the Constitution.

“I came from a party with such values that I will never insult or speak ill of Babasaheb, even in my dreams,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress President, Shah said, “Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that.”

Attacking the Congress, the Home Minister said, “During the parliamentary discussion, it was demonstrated that Congress was opposed to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. After his passing, Congress attempted to marginalize him. When the Constitution Committee completed its work and elections took place in 1951-52 and 1955, Congress took various measures to defeat him at the polls.”

He further said, “During the tenure of the Congress party, no memorial of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was built. When other parties came to power, they built the monument. PM Modi led the BJP govt developed Panchteerth in the memory of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”

Shah said Ambedkar was denied Bharat Ratna for several decades after Independence.

“Congress PMs including Nehru and Indira Gandhi gave themselves the Bharat Ratna award. It was only when Congress was not in power that Babasaheb was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award,” he said.