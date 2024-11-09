Shah accuses Cong, JMM for cross-border infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for what he called the conspiracy hatched by the state government to allow cross-border infiltration for vote bank politics. Highlighting the BJP’s commitment to protect the ‘Roti, Maati, Beti (livelihood, land, daughter)’ of the people of Jharkhand, he also made it clear that there would be no religion-based reservation in the country.

Addressing an election rally Palamu in the state, he accused the INDIA bloc for practicing corruption that, he said, was exposed by the recent recovery of over Rs 300 crore from a Congress MP’s house and the seizure of Rs 30 crore from the house of an aide of a Jharkhand minister. He also slammed the Congress for its proposal to give ten per cent reservation to Muslims. “I want to warn (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi that your conspiracy to give 10 per cent reservation to Muslims will never succeed,” he added. “If such a quota for Muslims is created, the biggest losers will be OBCs, Dalits and Tribals as their share of reservation will reduce.”

Mr Shah also lashed out at the Congress for waving fake copies of the Constitution at public meetings. “The copies of the Constitution they wave at the public have blank pages. Rahul Gandhi has insulted B.R. Ambedkar by waving a fake copy of the Constitution and reduced the document to a joke,” he claimed.He also attacked Mr Gandhi over Article 370, saying neither the Congress leader nor his next four generations would be able to bring back the article, whose removal has fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the country under the Modi government.

Advertisement

The Home Minister did not spare even Chief Minister Hemant Soren for repeatedly saying there is no infiltration and the issue is merely part of the BJP’s political agenda. ”I want to tell the CM that you are allowing infiltration as part of your vote bank politics,” he claimed. He said the infiltrators are eating into the jobs meant for state’s youth. “Once a BJP government comes to power in Jharkhand, we will protect ‘Roti, Maati, Beti.’ Today infiltrators are marrying tribal girls in Jharkhand and getting land transferred to their names using Dan Patra,” he said, vowing to stop this malpractice.