SFI protests against Kerala Governor over RSS ideologues’ portraits at Raj Bhavan

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI-M, on Tuesday staged a protest at Kerala University against Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of the Universities in the state.

The protest was against alleged display of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologues MS Golwalkar and KB Hedgewar at the Raj Bhavan, which SFI alleged was a move to turn the Governor’s residence into an RSS ‘shakha’.

SFI activists displayed portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at the university gate, ahead of the Kerala University senate meeting, in which the Governor was scheduled to attend. The SFI activists also attempted to display a banner that read, “We need chancellor, not Gandhi assassin Savarkar,” but the police denied permission and removed it. They tried raising another banner after the first one was seized.

Tuesday’s protest was the continuation of the SFI’s demonstration on Monday in front of Raj Bhavan against the alleged display of the photos of RSS leaders at Governor’s official residence.