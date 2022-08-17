SFI protests, seeks probe into alleged BU marksheet scam

An SFI protest on the issues of alleged corruption, nepotism stalled official administrative work at the Burdwan University today.

The SFI cadres broke open the university’s gate and staged dharna in front of the office of the Vice Chancellor demanding that the VC should initiate investigation into an alleged Rs 21 Crore marksheet scam.

The BU’s administrative office is located at the royal palace of the former Bardhaman Raja, which also houses the offices of the VC, BU and his assistant.

The SFI cadres lost patience when they saw the main gate of the university was locked to prevent their access to the office. They broke open the gate and marched to the VC’s office.

They demanded the VC, Prof Nimai Saha to come out and answer why the same agency that is responsible for delays in preparation of admit cards and marksheets since 2014 was allowed another Rs 21 crore contract.