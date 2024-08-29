Sexual assault: Probe team confirms Siddique, actress stayed in hotel on same days

It seems the noose is tightening on actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) actor Siddique in the case registered against him for allegedly raping a woman actress at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

It has been reported that the Special Investigation Team probing the case has received crucial documents showing Siddique and the actress were in the Mascot Hotel Thiruvananthapuram on the days mentioned in the complaint of the actress. The names of Siddique and the actress were found in the related register and in the computer.

The investigation team has found that both Siddique and the actress had reached the hotel after a preview of a movie at a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. The team also confirmed that both of them were present for the preview of the movie.

The investigation team has traced the documents related to this in the search conducted by them on Thursday at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The team also seized the related register and the computer from the hotel. The actress alleged that Siddique had called her to the hotel on the day of the preview and was subjected to sexual assault.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, the young actress came forward with sexual assault charges against Siddique. She publicly revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Siddique at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in, 2016.

The actress, on Tuesday, filed a police complaint via an email to the state police chief. In her complaint, she alleged that Siddique had sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

Following this, the Museum police on Tuesday booked Siddique under sections 376,(rape)and 506( criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was booked under the IPC as the crime allegedly occurred in 2016. The investigation team recorded the statement of the actress on Wednesday itself. The probe team has also decided to record her secret statement before a magistrate.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Siddique approached the Thiruvananthapuram class I magistrate court seeking copies of the complainant and the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over the sexual assault case filed against him.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam principal sessions court stayed the arrest of actor Mukesh, who has been booked by police for rape and other charges, for five days. Marad police in Ernakulam booked him with nonbailable charges, including rape.