Kerala: SIT to seek custody of Siddique citing lack of cooperation in rape case investigation

Actor Siddique, who is an accused in a rape case, appeared for questioning at the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case informed that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

On Saturday, Siddique was questioned at the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police Station by a team led by Superintendent of Police Merin Joseph. However, he did not provide clear answers to the questions posed to him, according to the police team.

During the questioning, the actor reportedly told the officers that he was unaware of the current location of his phone, which had been in his possession at the time of the incident related to the case. According to the investigation team, Siddique did not hand over digital evidence and only provided some bank documents.

As Siddique is not cooperating with the probe, the SIT has reportedly decided not to issue any further notices for him to appear for interrogation.

The Special Investigation Team plans to inform the Supreme Court that Siddique is not cooperating with the investigation. The probe team intends to request his custody when the court hears the case next, highlighting his lack of cooperation in the investigation.

Earlier, Siddique appeared for questioning before the SIT on October 7 regarding the sexual assault case registered against him based on a complaint by a young actress. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been investigating the actor on allegations of raping the young actress at the Mascot Hotel in Kochi in 2016.

The Supreme Court had granted him temporary relief by staying his arrest for two weeks after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court. He had gone into hiding after the High Court’s decision.

The rape case was registered against Siddique based on a complaint filed by a young actress who accused him of sexual assault in 2016. The actress, who was 21 years old at the time, stated that the actor had attended a function at a local theatre in Thiruvananthapuram for the preview of the Malayalam film Sukhamairikkatte.

After the function, Siddique invited her to a well-known hotel in the city center to discuss aspects related to the film. “I was locked in a room. He abused me physically and told me it was okay if I didn’t allow him to cross the limits,” she recalled.