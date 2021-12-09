Severity of crash led to difficulty in positive identification of mortal remains, taking all measures: Army on chopper crash

Despite the difficulty in positive identification of mortal remains of the personnel who lost their lives due to the severity of the tragic Chopper crash on Wednesday, the Indian army is taking all possible measures for the identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones, said the Army on Thursday.

The details will be updated in due course of time, said the Army. “Close family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi. All necessary assistance and support are being provided,” read the statement of Indian Army.

The assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures. Mortal remains will be released to the next of Kin only after a positive identification, said the Army.

Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed.

The mortal remains of those killed in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre today from Military Hospital in Wellington.

The accident claimed the lives of 13 people. However, IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, is on life support in Military Hospital at Wellington.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.

General Rawat, India’s first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident.