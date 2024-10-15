Several AAP leaders from Badli assembly constituency in North West Delhi join Congress

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Tuesday welcomed several senior leaders and office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party from the Badli Assembly constituency into the party fold.

Yadav assured the newly inducted party members of their accommodation in proper positions in the Delhi Congress.

He said that they would be assigned positions to help strengthen the grand old party in the Badli Assembly constituency.

The leaders who joined the Congress at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan said, were disappointed with the corruption and inaction in the AAP and alleged that the party only works for the benefit of a few of its important leaders, and not for the welfare of the people.

Prominent among those who joined Congress are Sanjay Bhai, Sarvesh Kumar, Ram Gopal, Chotte Khan, Vikram Singh, Deepak, Nikhil, Pradeep Kumar, Arun, Feroze Fauji, and Kapil, all from the Badli Assembly constituency in North West Delhi.