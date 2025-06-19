Seven iconic gates to promote religious tourism in Mathura

Under Mathura Vision 2030, the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna is undergoing extensive beautification and redevelopment.

The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority is spearheading key projects, including the enhancement of Keshav Vatika at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, construction of Vasudev Vatika near the Yamuna Barrage in Gokul, and seven grand entrance gates across Mathura. Around Rs 62 crore has been sanctioned to bring these initiatives to life.

Officials of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority said here on Thursday that the primary goal of these projects is to enrich Mathura’s religious, cultural, and environmental heritage, thereby offering millions of devotees a more pleasant and memorable pilgrimage experience. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims visit Mathura-Vrindavan, the revered birthplace and divine Leela Sthal of Lord Krishna. To enhance their convenience and elevate the area’s spiritual ambiance, the region is being thoughtfully redeveloped under the Mathura Vision 2030 programme.

As part of this, grand entrance gates will be constructed at seven strategic points: Repura Jat, Yamuna Expressway, Pagal Baba Temple (Vrindavan Road), Lakshmi Nagar Chauraha, Kotvan Border, Mathura-Gokula Marg, Sonai Border, and Sasni Border. These gates, designed in exquisite Rajasthani stone-carving style, will feature twelve majestic 10-foot-tall statues of Lord Krishna. With a budget of Rs 21.50 crore, these gates will not only reinforce Mathura’s cultural and religious identity but also revive the city’s ancient glory, becoming a striking attraction for visitors.

At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex, Keshav Vatika—spanning 3.5 acres—will undergo a modern and captivating makeover. Allocated Rs 7.3 crore, the garden will be enhanced with a musical fountain, vibrant lighting, stone railings, pathways, benches, and lush greenery. The centerpiece will feature a spectacular light and sound show in Bhagwat Bhawan, depicting the divine Leelas of Shri Krishna. It is scheduled to debut before Janmashtami this year. The initiative aims to deepen the spiritual experience of devotees while offering tourists a unique visual and auditory attraction.

Meanwhile, Vasudev Vatika is being developed on the left bank upstream of the Yamuna Barrage over 13 hectares, with a budget of Rs 34.06 crore. The garden will feature an entrance gate, an entry plaza, a market area, a water body, green spaces, an amphitheatre, pathways, huts, restrooms, plantations, lighting, and parking facilities. Emphasising sustainability, the project includes solar lighting and panels, interlocking tiles, themed murals, and a robust drainage system. Informational hoardings and plans for a local food street alongside extensive tree plantations will enhance the visitor experience.

Together, these projects under the Mathura Vision 2030 aim to revitalise the Gokul Barrage area, making it a model of sustainable religious tourism that enriches the spiritual fabric of Mathura for devotees and tourists alike.