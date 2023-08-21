Seven Congress corporators in SMC join Azad’s party

In a major boost to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), seven corporators of Congress in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation merged with DPAP.

Their joining with DPAP was held in the presence of Azad.

The corporators resolved to carry on the party agenda and said that if any political party can take the people out of prevailing chaos, that is DPAP, said a party spokesman.

“We have resolved to repose our faith and trust in Ghulam Nabi Azad who as a chief minister in past has proven his capacity of serving the people with integrity and honesty,” said counsellor Shafat Gaffar.

DPAP chairman, Azad on the occasion said that he will never let his people down and ensure equitable and inclusive development of the UT.