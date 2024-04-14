Seven burnt alive as car rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

Seven persons, including a couple and their two daughters, were burnt alive when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a moving truck, and subsequently, both caught fire near Salasar Balaji in the Sikar district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place on the Churu-Salasar State Highway near Ashirwad Hotel when the speeding car collided with the truck, a police headquarters report said here.

There was a gas kit in the car at the time of the accident while the truck was loaded with medical cotton. The fire that broke out in the car could be brought under control in about half an hour.

The car is said to bear a UP number. A heart-wrenching photograph of the accident has gone viral.

The police have sent the bodies to the mortuary of a local hospital.

According to the police, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children, who are yet to be identified.

The truck driver fled the scene when the cops’ vehicle reached there.

In his X post C P Joshi, state BJP President, said, “I pay tribute to all the deceased, pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, and express my deepest condolences to the families.”