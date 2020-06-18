After three BJP MLAs in Manipur resigned from the Assembly and party membership to join the Congress on Wednesday, former Congress chief minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh will ask Governor to call a special Assembly session to floor a no-confidence motion against the BJP government.

The resignation of MLAs has caused a setback to the N Biren Singh-led BJP government as it has lost its majority in the Assembly. As many as eight MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), TMC and the BJP have now joined the Congress. They are four from the NPP, three from the BJP, one from the TMC, and an independent MLA from Jiribam.

The three BJP MLAs who resigned are T T Haokip, S Subaschandra Singh and Samuel Jendai. The four NPP MLAs were, Deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Formed after the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had only won 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The Congress was the single largest party with 28 seats.

With horse-trading and internal politics, after the election, one Congress MLA defected to the BJP. One TMC MLA, along with the four NPP MLAs and four MLAs of Naga People’s Front (NPF), helped form BJP its first government in the Northeast.

However, NPF had announced the withdrawal of support to the state government last year.