Set up a new commission to probe excesses during Emergency: Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday emphasised the need to talk about the Emergency, the darkest period in the country’s democracy, to make future generations aware of it.

Recalling the period of Emergency in the country and the atrocities committed during that time, Gupta said what was done back then can neither be forgotten nor forgiven.

Advertisement

Speaking at a symposium organised in the Assembly on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Gupta suggested that the present government should constitute a commission to conduct an extensive inquiry and bring to justice those responsible for the atrocities and abuse of power during that time.

Advertisement

Underscoring the unfinished task of ensuring full accountability, the Speaker said, “The investigation into the Emergency’s aftermath remains incomplete. The Shah Commission Report of 1978 could not undertake a comprehensive examination of the full scale of human rights violations and administrative excesses.”

He said a new commission must be formed to revisit and investigate the atrocities perpetrated during and after the Emergency.

“It is important to note that those responsible for imposing the Emergency haven’t been brought to justice,” he added.

The symposium, titled “Do Not Forget, Do Not Forgive”, aims to reflect on the profound impact of the Emergency on the country’s democratic values and constitutional ethos.

Gupta accused the Congress party of making changes to the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar during the Emergency, a period when citizens’ fundamental rights were severely curtailed.

He claimed that certain provisions not included in the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar were added after the Emergency was imposed.

Gupta accused the Congress of attempting to amend the Constitution to ensure that Indira Gandhi remained in power and that her family could continue to rule thereafter.

Questioning the changes made during this period, Gupta asked, “Why were the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ inserted into our Constitution through the 42nd Amendment, under the cover of the Emergency?”

He said such foundational alterations must always have a broad national consensus and debate, not be imposed arbitrarily. It is the duty of every government to ensure that the lessons of the Emergency are neither forgotten nor repeated.

He emphasised that regular awareness programmes are crucial for future generations to understand that the sanctity of the Constitution cannot be compromised.

Taking a dig at present-day Congress leaders, Gupta said they now keep talking about the Constitution because they once had the power to change it as they wished.

Recalling the hardships faced by people during the Emergency from 1975 to 1977, he said that a large number of innocent people were sent to jails without any reason, and their fundamental rights were taken away.

He alleged that, back in the day, the late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi wanted to form a new Constituent Assembly and had sought the support of Haryana leader Bansi Lal.

The Speaker said it is unfortunate that present-day Congress leaders, whose party was responsible for such actions in the past, now blame the present government for making changes to the Constitution.

He lauded the efforts of those who did not give in to the challenging atmosphere and continued the struggle, which ultimately prevented the Congress from making changes and doing things the way it wanted to.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said that a situation like the Emergency should never be allowed to repeat itself.

Quoting an old saying, Singh said, ‘Don’t whitewash the stigma, lest we forget,’ adding that the reality is that from July 1975 to 1977, no life remained unaffected by the Emergency.

He slammed the Congress party, alleging that it had been an alien organisation from the beginning, with a DNA loaded with dictatorial tendencies, opportunism, and a disregard for democratic values.