Serial offender Raja Singh again booked for hate speech

A case was booked against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh by Hyderabad Police for promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation through his inflammatory speech against Muslims on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Singh had made the speech at Siddiamber Bazaar, right in front of a mosque covered with white cloth at around 9pm while the Ram Navami procession advanced towards Hanuman Vyayam Shala school and he was booked under Sections 153-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Afzalgunj police station.

The case was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by SI J Veera Babu of Afzalgunj police station who was deputed at the spot for maintaining law and order. The entire speech was also recorded by police personnel deployed there as a part of law and order arrangements.

Singh who was released on conditional bail by Telangana High Court last November after spending almost three months in jail had asked the driver to stop in front of the mosque in order to deliver the rabid speech in Hindi against Muslims. He also delivered a crudely worded threat to unleash violence on the Muslims raising the issue of love jihad.

Raja Singh had delivered the same threat in his speeches in Maharashtra. He also said that when India becomes a Hindu Rashtra only those who believe in “we two and our two” will be allowed to vote and not those “we five and our 50” – a favourite dog whistle of the believers of Hindutva. He also hinted that new temples will come up in Mathura and Kashi in the same fashion as the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

He also targeted the BRS and the two Owaisi brothers accusing them of imprisoning him for talking in favour of Hindutva. He complained even after imprisonment a series of FIRs and cases were being lodged against him. He predicted that he will again be put in jail after Ram Navami and although he did not mention his own party BJP he did say he was ready to kick out his political career for Hindu Rashtra.

Yesterday, in a video he had said that lakhs of devotees of Ram had taken the pledge to establish Hindu Rashtra at the very heart of the constituency of Asaduddin Owaisi. Although leaders of AIMIM and BRS have maintained silence over his speech, many took to social media platforms and tagged the Telangana DGP and Hyderabad CP seeking action against Raja Singh. Raja Singh has over hundred cases against him, many of them related to hate speech.