Serial killer, on the proul to avenge wife’s infidelity, nabbed in Bareilly

The Bareilly Police at last was successful in nabbing the serial killer who had murdered several women in the Shahi and Shishgarh areas of the Bareilly district in the past one year.

The police identified the accused as Kuldeep Gangwar, a resident of Bakarganj Samua village under the Nawabganj police station area. Since he is mentally not sound his wife left him. Ever since, he has been on a kill-women spree. According to the police, he has murdered as many as 11 women, that too within a year.

According to the information available with us, Kuldeep was married to a lady called Longshree, a resident of Bhanpur village, ten years ago. Owing to the marital discord the relationship could not sustain and eventually Longshree left the accused to marry another man. The incident left a scar on his psyche, so much so that he started hating women.

Kuldeep used to regularly visit his aunt in Sabzipur Khata village of the Shahi area from where most of the killings were reported. According to the police, he went on killing one women after another dogding the police, which was on a manhunt to track him down. Eventually, after much effort, the police was able to nab him .

After his arrest, a joint police team took him to the crime spot and recreated the incident. After this he was brought back to Bareilly.

SSP Anurag Arya disclosed the arrest of the serial killer on Friday in the Police Line auditorium. He said all his victims were murdered in the same manner, by strangulating them to death with their saree or dupatta.

His victims included Mahmudan of village Lakhimpur, Dhanvati of Kulcha, Veeravati of Seva Jwalapur, Kusuma Devi of Khajuria, Shanti Devi of Mubarakpur of Shahi, Premvati of Anandpur, Reshma of village Gula of the Mirganj police station area and Dulari Devi of Kharsaini of Shahi died in last five months.

Apart from the above victims, three other women were murdered by the accused.