Separatist Geelani’s relatives booked for placing Pakistani flag on his body

The police have registered an FIR against some relatives of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who put a Pakistani flag on his body and raised anti-India slogans.

The incident happened on the night of 2 September when Geelani died at his residence in Srinagar.

Police said on Saturday that a general FIR has been registered in the Budgam district against miscreants and other elements who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities (putting Pakistani flag on body) after the separatist leader’s death.

Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar appealed to the general public not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

Several social media platforms including Kashmir Media Service which is running from Pakistan have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb the situation. Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news. We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them, warned the police.

Such elements are advised not to spread fake news without consulting law enforcement agencies.

The situation on Saturday across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in the Narkara area of Budgam. Several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far.

Police said the cooperation of the general public helped police and security personnel deployed on the ground to maintain the law and order. In view of the peaceful situation, mobile internet services shall be restored after reviewing the overall security situations while cellular service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs were already restored yesterday, added the police.