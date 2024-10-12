Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, senior NCP leader and former minister, Baba Siddique was shot at by unidentified assailants in Mumbai on Saturday.

Siddique was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, confirmed the hospital authorities.

According to a news agency, the Mumbai Police have taken two individuals into custody in connection with the incident. However, details surrounding their involvement remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to Lilavati Hospital soon after the incident. Senior police officials also reached the hospital to monitor the situation.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also expressed concern, saying, “Baba Siddique’s murder is a matter of concern. The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken…”

Shiv Sena (UBT) demands resignations of CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

The incident has triggered a wave of outrage across political circles, with Opposition parties slamming the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey strongly condemned the shooting of Siddique and demanded the resignations of Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde.

“If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe, then how will this government protect the common people? If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe, then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state. There is firing on the streets of Mumbai in broad daylight. Three rounds are being fired and people are being shot at… Is this law and order?… The criminals have no fear… The policies of the Mahayuti and BJP had maligned the politics…,” he said.

Mumbai Congress pays tribute to its former leader

Following the killing of Baba Siddique, Mumbai Congress paid tribute to the late leader. Siddique was in the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP before the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and his dedication to the community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the Mumbai Congress wrote on X.