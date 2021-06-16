Six ultras were gunned down when an encounter broke out between Maoists/Naxals and the security forces on the morning of Wednesday in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The dead include a senior Maoist leader while some more Naxal leaders are believed to have escaped from the spot, said the sources.

The Police are conducting CASO (search operations) in the area where the encounter took place.

Six Maoists were gunned down by Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds Police on Wednesday morning at the Theegalametta forest area in Visakhapatnam district.

“Today (Wednesday) in the morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds parties at Theegalametta forest areas (Koyyru surrounding areas),” said an official statement.

The encounter occurred under the police station limits of Mampa, surrounding the Koyyuru area, even as a search operation is underway.

Among the six dead, police said there were female corpses as well.

Andhra Pradesh DGP, Gautam Sawant said that police had launched combing operations in the area after receiving reliable inputs.

The Greyhounds police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a self-loading rifle, one carbine and two more guns from the spot.

(With IANS inputs)