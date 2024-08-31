Senior IAS Dharmendra to be Delhi’s new Chief Secretary

As Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s tenure comes to an end on Saturday, another senior IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre Dharmendra has been appointed as city’s top official.

Dharmendra is a 1989-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre and currently posted at Arunachal Pradesh.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT: 1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” a government order said on Saturday.

He will take over the new charge on September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later, as per the Home Ministry order.

Naresh Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, who was on extension given by the centre, completes his tenure on Saturday, August 31.

Kumar had retired in November, 2023, but was given an extension initially for a period of six months, and later given another extension.