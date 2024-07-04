Atishi directs Delhi CS to withdraw mass transfer of school teachers

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw the transfer order of around 5,000 teachers issued on 2nd July by the Directorate of Education (DEO).

The Education Minister also instructed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the “errant” officers who willfully defied her 1st July’s direction with respect to implementation of compulsory transfer of teachers merely because they have completed 10 years in a particular school. Besides that, she also asked to initiate a Vigilance Inquiry against alleged corruption and malpractice, if any, in the transfer matter of teachers.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Atishi said the DoE of the GNCTD issued a circular dated 11th June regarding “online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the DoE”.

She said under clause 16 of this circular, all those teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same schools were directed to compulsorily apply for transfer, failing with, they will be transferred to any school by the DoE.

“The provision of compulsory transfer in case a teacher has served in the same school is a new condition which was introduced by the DoE in the transfer policy of teachers this year. Notwithstanding the fact that such a significant policy decision was taken by the DoE without my concurrence or consultation, even my subsequent direction to withdraw this clause was ignored and defied,” the Minister said.

Atishi cited that on 1st July, she clearly directed the Education Secretary to recall the clause 16 and ensure that no teacher be transferred from any school only because she/he has completed more than 10 years in a particular school,

She said, however, on the night of 2nd July, a transfer order was issued by the DoE whereby nearly 5000 teachers who did not apply for any transfer were transferred to other schools invoking this “contentious” clause.

“The transfer order is not only a blatant defiance of the direction of the Education Minister but also a complete disregard to the spirit and provision of National Education Policy 2020. With a mass transfer of such a magnitude, the entire school system is disrupted. The school from where a particular teacher has been transferred and the school to which she/he has been transferred both will be shaken as the process of building bonds with students, their parents and community will have to be reinitiated,” the Minister said.

She observed that the children who study in government schools come from the poorest sections of society without any academic support in their homes and any damage to the academic environment in schools can have a lifelong impact on their education.

The Minister also claimed that many teachers have reached out to her alleging that there has been unfair and corrupt practices in this mass transfers where some officers/employees of DoE have offered postings in the schools of their choice against consideration.

“Considering the seriousness of this matter and the disruption this will cause in the academic environment in schools, please submit an action taken report (ATR) to me within 48 hours,” Atishi directed.