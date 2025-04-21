Selja accuses Modi of insulting opposition in foreign lands

Amidst the ongoing political uproar over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks in the US against the Election Commission, Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the first person to start insulting the country’s opposition party while being on trips to foreign countries.

“I want to recall that it started with the honourable Prime Minister first himself talking about internal political matters of the country in foreign lands and always insulting the opposition,” she told the media here.

She maintained that what Rahul Gandhi said in the US is in the public domain. Selja averred that the real disrespect to the nation occurs when the constitution of the country is tampered with.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of disrespecting the Constitution and using the central agencies according to its whims.

Earlier, the BJP in New Delhi dubbed Gandhi a ‘traitor’ for his alleged remarks against the EC, and accused him of venting out his frustration – over the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case – on the poll body.

On the other hand, Selja said the National Herald matter is a BJP conspiracy to distract the public’s attention from the burning issues.

She announced her party’s planned rallies across the country from April 25, as part of its already underway ‘Save Constitution’ campaign, to fight off the BJP’s misinformation drive.

“It (the National Herald case) is political revenge,” Selja averred.

The Dalit leader said that the Congress would hold rallies under its ‘Save Constitution’ in states across the country from April 25 to 30, at the district level between May 3 and May 10 and in Assembly constituencies from May 11 to 17.

“We will also conduct a door-to-door public contact programme from May 20 to 30 to dispel the BJP misinformation drive being run to distract the people’s attention from the real issues like unemployment, falling GDP and social unrest,” she informed.

“We want the country to be run as per the Constitution,” Kumari Selja asserted.