Self- surveys under PMAY-G announced

The Ministry of Rural Development is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) since 1st April, 2016 to provide assistance to eligible rural households for the construction of Pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in rural areas.

Under PMAY-G, the initial target was construction of 2.95 crore houses during FY 2016-17 to 2023-24. The Centre has approved the proposal for implementation of the scheme for 5 more years during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29 to provide assistance for the construction of 2 crore additional houses.

Approval has also been provided for updating the Awaas+ List for identifying eligible rural households using modified exclusion criteria under the scheme.

Advertisement

In line with the approval of the Government of India, a survey is being conducted for the identification of additional eligible rural households under the scheme.

The survey is being conducted through Awaas+ 2024 Mobile App which has already been launched on 17.09.2024. This App has provision for both self survey and assisted survey through pre registered surveyors.

Orientation workshops to familiarize the registered surveyors are going on and till date in 26 States and 8 Union Territories implementing PMAY-G more than 2 lakh surveyors and other field functionaries have been oriented with the functionality and use of the Awaas+ 2024 Mobile App.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.