Self-reliance in defence equipment necessary for India: Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that self-reliance in defence equipment production is the first step for India to become a global leader.

Lt General Dwivedi was speaking to media persons at the opening of 3-day long North Tech Symposium hosted by IIT-Jammu. As many as 190 industry partners, 40 innovation displays and 38 start-ups are participating in the mega event in which indigenously manufactured weapons and gadgets have been displayed.

Lt Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) visited the symposium. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be among the dignitaries to attend the North Tech Symposium.

Referring to the latest technological gadgets being produced within the country, the Army commander said that the equipment is divided into five parts. Survivability of protection, mobility, surveillance and communication, infrastructural development and fire power are the key areas focused in the North Tech.

On drone challenges at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Lt. General Dwivedi said counter drone equipment has been inducted and is being upgraded from time to time. With each passing day, technology along the LoC and also the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is improving.

He said the Army is always operationally prepared on the LoC and LAC to meet any challenge and asserted that they would not allow anyone to come on the Indian side.

Asserting that the situation in Ladakh was normal, he said, “As an army commander of the Northern Command, whatever I am guarding is our area and I will not allow anyone to come on the Indian side.”

He said that nearly 200 terrorists were waiting across the LoC in Pakistan to infiltrate but our alert troops are deployed at the borders and we are determined to eliminate them there itself, he said.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier Mishra said that “not an inch of Indian land has been occupied by China in the region.” “I will not comment on what Rahul Gandhi has said but I can comment on what I have seen on the ground. The fact is that not a single inch of land has been occupied,” he said.

Lt General MV Suchindera Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff, was the chief guest. He remarked, “More than an honour, it’s a moment of immense pride for me to witness the harmonious blend of the Army, Academia, and Industry. In an era where technology knows no boundaries, it is imperative that we recognize the essence of cooperation and collaboration.”

“The symposium stands as a luminous example of the synergy that can be harnessed,” emphasised Lt Gen Kumar.

“This platform will serve as a launchpad for numerous startups and industries to illuminate their products and ideas. The primary objective of the symposium is to enrich the participants’ technological knowledge, with a collective endeavour to seek solutions that not only bolster national security but also address environmental concerns,” he added.

Prof Anurag Misra, Dean, IIT-Jammu, said that our commitment extends to research in defence technology, aiming to enhance the lives of our valiant soldiers. The establishment of the Centre for Strategy and Sustainable Infrastructure exemplifies our dedication to interdisciplinary research.

He said that collaboration is our ethos, and together, we shall forge innovative solutions. NTS’23 is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with the Army and Industry, contributing to our nation’s welfare. It signifies a milestone in the collaboration between industry, the Army, and academia.

SP Shukla, President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), said that 75 percent of Army products now bear the ‘Make in India’ emblem.